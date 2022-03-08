Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of RVMD opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 872,590 shares of company stock valued at $23,498,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after buying an additional 2,060,554 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,458,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,152,000 after buying an additional 1,604,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 32.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,544,000 after purchasing an additional 570,410 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 21.5% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.