RFG Holdings Inc. Raises Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 0.7% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

IYW traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $92.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,110. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.58.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

