RFG Holdings Inc. Takes $429,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.2% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.62. 3,144,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,159,328. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $299.51 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

