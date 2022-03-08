RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.340-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.62 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.720 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of RNG opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.78. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $110.85 and a 52 week high of $352.49.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $3,091,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

