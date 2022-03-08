Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $4.40 million and $47,273.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00079725 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013506 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.