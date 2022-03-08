Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219,722 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $22,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.40. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $139.07.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

