Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $84,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after buying an additional 133,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $493,890.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDDY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.09. 68,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,833. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

