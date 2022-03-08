Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,514 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $60,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 266,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 53,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 64,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.65. 26,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,059. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 1.07.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

