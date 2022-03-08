Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 5,615 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $99,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded down $12.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $474.77. 187,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,167. The company has a market capitalization of $446.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $345.60 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.