Riverbridge Partners LLC Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 812,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,901,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Progyny by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGNY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.58. 27,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,576. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,736 shares of company stock worth $22,847,154 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

