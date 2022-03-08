RLI Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RLI in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RLI. Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NYSE RLI opened at $103.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. State Street Corp grew its position in RLI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,633,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,773,000 after buying an additional 190,614 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 976,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RLI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RLI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

