Rocket Vault (RVF) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.00 or 0.06650252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,614.27 or 0.99881320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.