Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $200.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NDAQ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ stock opened at $168.37 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $142.35 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 46,691.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.