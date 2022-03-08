Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) will announce $4.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.52 billion and the highest is $4.74 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $19.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.81 billion to $21.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after buying an additional 810,042 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Ross Stores by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

