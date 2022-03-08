Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ROVR stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. 27,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,050. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

