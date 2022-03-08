Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Fire Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in United Fire Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Fire Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UFCS. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

United Fire Group Profile (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.