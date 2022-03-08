Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 82,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 91.1% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 50,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

RGI opened at $177.06 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $168.00 and a 1-year high of $201.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.62.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.