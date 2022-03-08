Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.78 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CubeSmart by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,237,000 after acquiring an additional 91,566 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 501,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $733,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,821,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

