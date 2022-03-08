Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 159,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

