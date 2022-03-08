Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 159,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08.
About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.