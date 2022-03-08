Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $266,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $75,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,234 shares of company stock valued at $443,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments: Delta Group and Salt Life Group. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

