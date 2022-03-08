Royal Bank of Canada Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$13.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $10.45 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0392 per share. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

