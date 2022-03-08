Royal Bank of Canada Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$12.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.98.
Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$9.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.67 and a twelve month high of C$9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 2.49.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
