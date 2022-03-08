Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $167.40 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.38.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.