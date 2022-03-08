Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter worth about $287,000.

Shares of AIRR opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

