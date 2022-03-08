Royal Bank of Canada Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $370.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.46.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $331.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.54. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $239.32 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.82 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.92%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after acquiring an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

