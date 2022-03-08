Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,350.0 days.

Shares of ROYMF stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROYMF. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

