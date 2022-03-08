RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $75.18

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.18 and last traded at $75.18, with a volume of 4966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

Several research analysts have commented on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

