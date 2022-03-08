RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.61 Million

Analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) will report sales of $402.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $411.20 million and the lowest is $394.01 million. RumbleON reported sales of $70.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 469.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year sales of $896.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.83 million to $905.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RumbleON.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMBL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

RMBL traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $26.96. 6,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $402.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.67. RumbleON has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

