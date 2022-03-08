RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 19,705 Shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 591,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF makes up 3.3% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF worth $29,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the third quarter worth $2,314,000.

Get O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OGIG opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.