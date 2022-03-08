RVW Wealth LLC Has $455,000 Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 278.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NUMV traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 52,285 shares. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12.

