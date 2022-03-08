RVW Wealth LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,626,000 after buying an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of NUSC stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.36. 95,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

