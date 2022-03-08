RVW Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 256,348 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 256,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,630.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,761,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after buying an additional 1,659,348 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 339,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 105,534 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 52,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $21.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72.

