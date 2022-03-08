RVW Wealth LLC Sells 95,488 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,488 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 42,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

