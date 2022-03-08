salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00.

CRM stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,224,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

