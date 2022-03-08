salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,098 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,206 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.37. The stock had a trading volume of 268,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,339. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.44 billion, a PE ratio of 127.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

