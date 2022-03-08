salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.70. 217,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,474,339. salesforce.com has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $192.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $464,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,098 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,206. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

