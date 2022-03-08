SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading Down 6%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.66. Approximately 14,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 762,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $563.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SD. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 882.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

