SandRidge Energy (SD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $571.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 882.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

