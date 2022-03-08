SandRidge Energy (SD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $571.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 882.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

