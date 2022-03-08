Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,011,000 after acquiring an additional 351,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 134,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 143,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $811.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $202,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,447 shares of company stock valued at $901,814. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SGMO shares. StockNews.com raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.