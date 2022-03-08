Santori & Peters Inc. Has $482,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Santori & Peters Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.32. 1,711,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.