Santori & Peters Inc. Purchases 1,608 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN makes up about 1.9% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAPE. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 911.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,494,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,000 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 929.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 215,280 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 820.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 239,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 213,171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 211,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 155,172 shares during the period.

Get Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN alerts:

Shares of CAPE stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.