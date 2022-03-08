Sara Bay Financial Has $10.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Ranpak makes up about 3.1% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ranpak by 111.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after buying an additional 358,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 321.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 159,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 132,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 270,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PACK traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.09 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACK shares. TheStreet lowered Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

