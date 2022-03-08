Sara Bay Financial Increases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up 0.3% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Jabil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.32. 12,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,107. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.