Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $329.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $329.00 and last traded at $329.00, with a volume of 21 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $387.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.78.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

