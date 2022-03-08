Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 67 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,198,000 after purchasing an additional 695,521 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth about $60,956,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 23.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,181,000 after purchasing an additional 203,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CDW by 76.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 445,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

CDW stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.92 and its 200-day moving average is $190.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

