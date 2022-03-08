Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 106 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Shares of ABT traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.59. The company had a trading volume of 57,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.89. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $205.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

