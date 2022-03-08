Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 225 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. 65,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,132,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

