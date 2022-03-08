Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 475 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 104,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 43,846 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in W. P. Carey by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.04. 7,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,167. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average is $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.