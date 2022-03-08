Scanetchain Reaches One Day Volume of $23.00 (SWC)

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Scanetchain has a total market cap of $9,711.38 and approximately $23.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scanetchain has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Scanetchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00033574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00104723 BTC.

Scanetchain Coin Profile

Scanetchain (CRYPTO:SWC) is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. Scanetchain’s official message board is t.me/scanetchain_news . Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scanetchain is www.scanetchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

Buying and Selling Scanetchain

