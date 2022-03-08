Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

SNDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.03.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 846,374 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 37,448 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

